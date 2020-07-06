Name released of Montgomery detective killed in off-duty shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is releasing the name of one of its detectives who was killed in an off-duty, overnight shooting.
Detective Tanisha Pughsley’s death appears to be domestic related.
Police and fire medics responded to reports of a person shot around 2:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of Overview Drive. When they arrived, they found the 27-year-old woman’s body.
Pughsley had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.
MPD said the detective had been with the department since 2016.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed reacted to the news of the officer’s death later Monday morning.
“Our entire community today mourns the death of one of our own, Tanisha Pughsley. Detective Pughsley answered the call to serve, defend and protect our city,” Reed said. “We stand today with her family, friends, colleagues and all who love her, praying for comfort, peace and healing during this tragic time.”
The case remains under investigation.
