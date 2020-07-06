Morgan County surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County has now surpassed the 1,000 mark on positive COVID-19 cases.
More than 700 of those cases are just from the month of June.
With COVID-19 cases still skyrocketing in Morgan County, health officials have several concerns. One of those being the increased rate of hospitalizations.
“From June 25 to July 2, that’s only eight days. There was an increase of 18 percent,” said Decatur-Morgan Hospital’s chief nursing officer, Anita Walden.
Walden says she encourages people to look at the Alabama department of Public Health dashboard to actually see these numbers.
Right now, Decatur Morgan has 23 positive COVID patients and 19 patients under investigation.
“Memorial Day gatherings, we saw a spike within eight to 14 days past then. I’m fearful our Independence Day gathering will cause another spike, probably will,” Walden said.
Walden says another spike is very concerning.
She says it’s now time for personal responsibility, which means social distancing, washing hands and what she says is most important: wearing a mask.
“When I hear people have a condition that keeps them from wearing a mask, I’m thinking that’s exactly why you should be wearing a mask. People have an idea that when you cover your nose and your mouth, that’s not the case. You just need to try it, practice at home,” she said.
Walden says she wants to see a mask ordinance in place in Morgan County and hopes Decatur city will pass one shortly.
