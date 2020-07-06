Madison Police investigating potential menacing case

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a report filed for menacing that potentially involved an employee with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).
The incident occurred at the Chick-Fil- A restaurant on Highway 72. The altercation took place in the drive-through line.
Shortly before 9:00 PM on Friday July 3, officers responded to reports of an armed subject at this location. Officers arrived and contacted all potential witnesses. Officers learned that the suspect allegedly began shouting about the vehicle the victim was in not pulling far enough forward.
At some point the victim got out of the vehicle, but did not approach the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect allegedly displayed a pistol.
Officers on scene learned the suspect was an employee of ADOC at Limestone Correctional Facility. A Madison Police Patrol Supervisor responded and made contact with the suspect and spoke with an ADOC supervisor at the Limestone Correctional Facility.
The matter is under investigation by MPD. No further details are available at this time.
