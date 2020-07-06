Madison County graduation still set at the VBC next week; masks required

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Next week, seniors from Madison County high schools are supposed to graduate at the Von Braun Center.
But some are worried after a student at another graduation tested positive for coronavirus in the same place where graduation is scheduled to happen.
Plans are still in place for Madison County Schools to host their ceremony inside the VBC. But there are some rules everyone who attends must follow, and it starts with wearing a mask.
“I’m very excited we’re still having the chance to graduate and be with friends and family for the last time together,” said Anna Lou Smith.
She is just one of the hundreds of Madison County school district seniors who will have their graduation ceremony at the VBC next week.
“He’s excited about graduation. As a parent, I am too. We went through 13 years of school. I feel like this is kind of my reward to watch him walk,” said Becky Harbin.
Madison County School leaders are keeping an eye on COVID-19 numbers in the Tennessee Valley.
Some family members were hoping for an outdoor graduation like some schools in the Tennessee Valley have had. They think it would be a lot safer.
“I’m still kind of worried about my family being able to attend. My nana having underlying conditions and her health, I’m worried about that,” said Smith.
“I don’t really know if I’ll be able to get to go or not because I have some underlying conditions and we’re just going to have to wait and see what all is taking place,” said Debbie Moore.
“I’m kind of torn on what should happen. I think the best thing would be an outdoor facility,” said Harbin.
Although masks will be required, all of the seniors will be able to take it off briefly as they walk across the stage.
“My family always talks about how big my smile is so I want them to be able to have that picture of me walking across the stage and my big smile,” said Smith.
Parents say they understand the school leaders are in a difficult situation but they are glad the graduation will still take place.
And if you want to be in attendance make sure you bring your mask.
School district spokesperson Tim Hall says graduation can be changed or canceled based on the latest guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the city of Huntsville and the VBC.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.