Huntsville woman injured by a firework.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A night full of fun turned into a family nightmare.
A woman was sent to the hospital last night because of severe injuries from a firework.
”Its pretty sad that something like that happened. We’re all just having fun and then in a matter of seconds someone’s hurt laying on the ground,”said Isaiah Perdue.
He says his younger cousins were popping fire works, having fun when all of a sudden things changed.
”There was just screaming. People running. I didn’t know what to think so I go out in the front and I see a firework tipped over so I start running. After the fire work is over I go back in the front yard to see if everyone is OK,” said Perdue.
But not everyone was.
His cousin who wishes to remain anonymous was hit by that firework.
”I ripped her up like she was one of my friends and I look at her chest and it’s all bloody. Her shirts ripped off. It just caught on fire and she’s screaming in pain,”
She suffered burns on her hand, chest, and jaw.
When her aunt realized what happened she rushed to help.
”She was going into shock and I just kept saying come on Trina. Trina say your ABC’s. Say your ABC’s. Something to keep her awake,” said Nikki Berkil.
She was taken to Huntsville Hospital where she was later released. Her aunt says she believes she should still be in the hospital.
”From what I saw last night, she should have never came home. And then when I saw her wound today I was like it’s still open,” said Berkil.
Now a night the family will never forget.
“I’ve never seen something like that happen. We were just supposed to be having fun,” said Perdue.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.