Huntsville Hospital postponing some elective surgeries, visitors still allowed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Hospital System is bringing back a policy that frees up hospital beds and limits potential COVID-19 exposure at its facilities.
The Huntsville Hospital system is postponing in-patient elective procedures at Huntsville Hospital main only. Outpatient elective procedures are unaffected at this time.
A similar policy was put-in-place once before, when the COVID-19 outbreak began in Alabama, but was relaxed as infection numbers decreased in accordance with state health orders.
The latest COVID-19 patient numbers for the Huntsville Hospital system show more than 70 COVID-19 patients system-wide with more than 30 cases that are also under investigation. Many of those patients are at Huntsville Hospital main.
A hospital spokesperson says the hospital is not full, but did say ICU and respiratory isolation beds are filling up. That’s requiring conversion of regular hospital units to COVID-19 units.
The Huntsville Hospital system is also reopening a drive-thru testing site in Huntsville’s John Hunt Park at 1 p.m. on Monday. The John Hunt testing site is being reopened due to increased demand for COVID-19 testing. It will remain open through at least the end of the week. Its hours Tuesday through Friday will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Note: This story was edited to reflect that elective procedure postponement only effects in-patient elective procedures at Huntsville Hospital main. The story was also updated to reflect that hospital patients are still allowed one visitor. You can read more about the visitor policy here.
