Huntsville Hospital scaling back elective surgeries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In an effort to free up hospital beds and limit COVID-19 exposure, Huntsville Hospital is scaling back on its elective surgeries.
The changes will only affect Huntsville Hospital’s main campus.
Starting Monday, all inpatient elective procedures will be postponed.
At this point, no outpatient elective procedures are affected.
When the pandemic first reached Alabama, the hospital postponed all elective surgeries following the governor’s orders.
In May, those regulations were relaxed once the state started reopening and numbers began leveling off.
Huntsville Hospital David Spillers says there are currently 72 inpatients with COVID-19 in Madison County.
He says while some procedures are critical, others are able to be postponed.
His staff is working to move surgeries out of Huntsville Hospital’s main campus to free up beds for COVID-positive patients.
“We have been able to relocate some of those to the Madison Hospital or to Women’s & Children’s. We will move patients around and move surgeries around as needed to make sure people are getting what they need as much as possible. I mean, there’s only so much you can do,” he said.
Patients undergoing surgeries are still allowed to have one person with them at the hospital.
Two people are allowed at the hospital for end-of-life care.
All guests will get screened before entering the facility and must wear a face-covering while on property.
