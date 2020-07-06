Huntsville Hospital postponing some elective surgeries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital is bringing back a policy that frees up hospital beds and limits potential COVID-19 exposure at its main facility in Huntsville.
Huntsville Hospital is postponing in-patient elective procedures at Huntsville Hospital main only. Outpatient elective procedures are unaffected at this time.
A similar policy was put-in-place once before, when the COVID-19 outbreak began in Alabama, but was relaxed as infection numbers decreased in accordance with state health orders.
The Huntsville Hospital system is also reopening a drive-thru testing site in Huntsville’s John Hunt Park at 1 p.m. on Monday. The John Hunt testing site is being reopened due to increased demand for COVID-19 testing. It will remain open through at least the end of the week. Its hours Tuesday through Friday will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Note: This story was edited to reflect that elective procedure postponement only effects in-patient elective procedures at Huntsville Hospital main. Incorrect information concerning hospitals visitor policies was also removed. Hospital staff ask that you check individual hospital websites for up-to-date visitor policy information.
