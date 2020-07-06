Hollywood Fire and Rescue sells reflective address signs for fundraiser

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hollywood Fire and Rescue needs your help to help them raise funds, while they work to give back to the community.
Members of Hollywood Fire and Rescue are selling handmade reflective address signs for $20.
Chief Patrick Allen said 10 years ago they held the fundraiser and were successful.
He said after canceling their annual hayride fundraiser this year due to COVID-19, they decided to bring it back.
“We usually do a hayride for the volunteer fire department. That’s one of our biggest fundraiser every year, but it doesn’t look like that will happen this because of all of this COVID-19 stuff going on right now,” said Allen.
All of the signs are handmade and personally installed by members of the volunteer fire department.
Allen said most importantly, the signs will benefit residents who live in rural areas during emergencies.
“Of course, we are in a rural area and when we come out here late at night and this can be a life and death situation and you know if we can’t find you then we are no good to you. They are green reflective, and as long it by by your driveway it will be something that we can find,” said Allen.
If you would like to purchase a reflective sign, you may visit or contact City Hall at 256-259-4845.
