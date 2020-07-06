Gardendale woman details month of recovery from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kristy Bensko was tested prior to a scheduled surgery, and while she felt more tired than normal, she didn't expect the news she received when her doctor called.
“You tested positive for COVID, and I thought, you’ve gotta be kidding me. And he was like, I’m not,” said Bensko.
Kristy was at her parent's house when she got the news, and by then, it was too late.
“It hit my 65-year-old daddy, a week after me,” she said.
She and her husband and their three children self-isolated as she dealt with worsening symptoms.
“I was moaning out, just in pain,” said Bensko.
She described body aches, fever, coughing and upset stomach.
“People say it’s like the flu, what I had was not the flu. That’s child’s play,” she said.
As she dealt with her down symptoms, she worried for her father.
“He lost 25 pounds in 15 days,” she said.
And she felt guilty.
“I unknowingly passed this on to my father and my son,” said Bensko.
All three are still recovering.
“I still take cough medicine three times a day, and it’s needed.”
Her son is doing much better but her father is recovering slowly, and feels very fatigued.
