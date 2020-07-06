Free 2 Teach opens store for teaching supplies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Free 2 Teach opened up its store for teachers in Madison County to pick up supplies.
Store manager Jennifer Cummings says this year is more important than any other for this type of service.
“They’re getting supplies ready for the kids that need it the most in their classroom. When they finally get back into the classroom those kids may or may not have the ability to get crayons or markers this year, so we’re trying to supplement that classroom to give them that extra edge to get started,” she said.
Free 2 Teach will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays this month from 8 a.m. until noon.
They take donations from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
