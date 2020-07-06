Decatur City Council will continue discussing possible mask ordinance

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur city leaders will keep discussing a mask ordinance.
We didn’t hear them talk about it in Monday night’s meeting, but council members Charles Kirby and Paige Bibbee say theyhave one drafted, but they’re waiting on clarification from health officials.
They say a majority of residents say they’re for the ordinance.
Last Monday, the council passed a resolution on the issue, it encourages people to wear a mask in public but does not enforce it.
Last week, several citizens spoke out against the mandate with few speaking for it.
As the debate on mandating masks continues, Morgan County now has 1,102 cases of COVID-19. In the last month, nearly 800 of those cases have been diagnosed, that is more than 70% of the total case count since March.
As it’s written right now, the Decatur mask ordinance poses fines and even the potential for jail time if you’re not wearing a mask.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.