Decatur City Council set to discuss possible mask mandate again

DECTUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday night, the Decatur City Council will, once again, talk about a possible mask mandate.
Last Monday, the council passed a resolution on the issue, it encourages people to wear a mask in public but does not enforce it.
The council will discuss the possible mask mandate at a private work session at 5:30 p.m. and then bring the conversation to the city council meeting at 6:00.
Last week, several citizens spoke out against the mandate with few speaking for it.
As the debate on mandating masks continues, Morgan County now has 1,102 cases of COVID-19. In the last month, nearly 800 of those cases have been diagnosed, that is more than 70% of the total case count since March.
As it’s written right now, the Decatur mask ordinance poses fines and even the potential for jail time if you’re not wearing a mask.
We will update on air and online what happens at the city council meeting Monday night.
