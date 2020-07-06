Daily rain and storm chances for week ahead

A few lingering rain showers will stick around overnight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 70s. Some areas of fog will develop overnight.
Early sunshine on Tuesday will allow temperatures to warm quickly in the middle to upper 80s. We should start the day mainly dry before scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms develop into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms can produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
The rest of the week is very typical for July with more cloud cover and daily high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s with high humidity. Each afternoon, scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms will develop. Some of the daily storms could be strong to marginally severe with torrential rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail.
Temperatures will continue to warm in the 90s by next weekend with chances for isolated rain and storms on both Saturday and Sunday.
