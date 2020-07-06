21 ADOC inmates test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports 21 more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ADOC, inmates at the following facilities tested positive:
- Easterling Correctional Facility – four inmates
- St. Clair Correctional Facility – 12 inmates
- Staton Correctional Facility – three inmates
- Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women – two inmates
ADOC said the new totals include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic. Ninety-six total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the inmate population, 64 of which remain active.
Among the ADOC staff, 83 COVID-19 cases remain active. Ninety-two staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.
