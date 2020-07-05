Sunshine and rain for our Sunday

Foggy this morning with partly cloudy skies. After sunrise, temperatures settle into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
Dry for the morning but storm chances increase as we head into the afternoon. Clouds clear a bit before the morning is over, leaving us with partly sunny skies headed into the noon hour.
Highs in the 90s today with a heat index of the upper 90s. Before the day is over, we could see another .4 to .5 inches of rain.
Monday more storms roll over the valley and stick with us through most of next week. Highs take a slight dip as we head into next week. Storms for Monday are likely, with a high around 88. Tuesday and Wednesday are also likely to produce storms. By the end of next week, we are back in the 90s under more sunny conditions.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.