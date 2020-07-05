“ So why celebrate independence of a country who never loved you and never cared for you?” Locals held peaceful protest at Big Spring Park on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Not all Americans are kicking back to watch fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. Some are using their voices to protest.
There was a peaceful protest at Big Spring Park in Huntsville called “Power to the people”
It is a peaceful protest against systematic racism and police brutality.
The organizer of the protest, Brendan Lewis said he’s protested because although today is about freedom he doesn’t feel free.
“This country never loved us so why celebrate independence of a country who never loved you and never cared for you,” said Lewis.
The protest included speakers and a voters registration table.
