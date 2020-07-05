One killed in overnight shooting in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into a fatal shooting in Harvest on Cloverbrook Dr.
Madison County Sheriffs Office Spokesperson Brent Patterson confirmed one person is dead and the suspect is in custody.
As for what led up to the shooting, that information has not yet been released.
Neighbors said they heard gunshots around 12:30 a.m.
This is a developing story, we will update with more information as it comes into the newsroom.
