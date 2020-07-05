Homicide investigation underway in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are investigating after someone was reportedly shot and killed early Saturday morning.
Police responded to Decatur Morgan Hospital after reports of a shooting in the area.
Police say the shooting happened in the area of East Acres, near 18th Avenue SE and Locust Street SE.
The victim is a juvenile. They were taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for a gunshot would. They were later transferred to UAB Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
No suspect has been arrested, but police say they have a person of interest.
