Homicide investigation underway in Morgan County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 4:00 PM

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police are investigating after someone was reportedly shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Decatur Morgan Hospital after reports of a shooting in the area.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of East Acres, near 18th Avenue SE and Locust Street SE.

The victim is a juvenile. They were taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for a gunshot would. They were later transferred to UAB Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

No suspect has been arrested, but police say they have a person of interest.

