Your Fourth of July Forecast

Happy Independence Day!
We are in for a hot one this afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 90s. Heat index will be closer to 100 degrees.
Mostly clear this morning. We do have a few clouds lingering. Chances of rain increase headed into the early evening. In the window of 4 pm to 8 pm we could see a few spotty showers.
Those look to clear closer to sunset.
Sunday is our greatest chance at some decent precipitation. Highs for our Sunday are still in the 90s. More cloud coverage starting off Sunday morning with showers moving in as early as noon. Isolated storms will continue on and off through out the early evening and spill over into Monday.
The extended forecast is showing more rain coming in. Thanks to a stalled front, we can expect showers for most of next week, and a slight dip in temperatures.
