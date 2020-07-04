Report claims second COVID-19 outbreak at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been reported that at least 35 people doing construction work Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama have tested positive for coronavirus. That’s a higher number than the first outbreak that we told you about back in May.
WBRC talked to someone working on the project who said some subcontractors were worried about COVID-19 affecting the project when a series of construction workers failed to show to up. At that time, a source showed us emails between the contractor and others who placed the number of people who tested positive around 10 people. Both the University of Alabama and Caddell Construction Company said changes were being put in place to protect people working on the stadium from COVID-19.
Friday, we saw several signs posted that were not there during our May report with advice for construction workers on protecting themselves from the virus. The $107 million dollar improvement project scheduled to be finished by August. The University of Alabama released this statement regarding a claim of dozens of construction workers tested positive for coronavirus recently at the Bryant Denny Stadium renovation project:
“The University has several projects ongoing this summer, and holds all of the general contractors responsible for contract requirements, including personnel safety issues and the completion schedule. Contractors on major projects are pre-qualified, with safety records and certifications as a factor. Contractors must ensure that the men and women on the projects, and the campus community, are protected. The University requires proven compliance with CDC and OSHA guidelines before a contractor can even bid on a project. Specific to COVID-19, the University has led numerous campus-wide safety briefings, and has provided resources and materials, including enhanced cleaning, thermometers, sanitation stations, face masks, and specific instructional safety signage. Most construction personnel work outside, which also enhances safety.”
Caddell Construction Company also released a statement regarding the situation at Bryant Denny Stadium:
“Caddell always strives to meet our contractual obligations, regardless of challenges faced during the course of any project. The University of Alabama has been a supportive partner, working together with us to help mitigate the risks associated with this global pandemic.
We are committed to the health and safety of our workforce. We continue to meet or exceed the evolving OSHA and CDC guidelines, along with ongoing training and constant safety and health reminders. Workers are directed to pass through the main gate every morning, where someone is stationed to check every person’s temperature as they enter. Hand washing stations throughout the site are standard procedure, as well as strong encouragement to wear masks and practice social distancing. Anyone who exhibits symptoms is sent home immediately.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a difficult challenge added to a complex project. We are proud of our team and their dedication to caring for our workforce at Bryant-Denny. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have tested positive and with everyone who is working hard on the project every day.”
