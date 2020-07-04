More heat and thunderstorms Sunday

Isolated to widely scattered downpours and thunderstorms will continue through sunset. Some storms are very slow moving and produce some locally heavy rainfall, wind gust over 30 mph and small hail.
Clouds will linger overnight with lows falling into the low 70s with areas of dense fog through daybreak Sunday. Another very hot and humid day is ahead for Sunday with highs again in the lower 90s, the humidity will boost the heat index into the upper 90s to lower 100s. More scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon and will stick around through the evening, some storms could produce more heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
The work week is very repetitive as we fall into a typical summer pattern with high humidity and daily chances for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid to upper 80s before the 90s return by next weekend.
