“I’m sorry that the evil in the world found you” Inside the Galleria Friday Afternoon

I responded to a shots fired call inside the galleria [sic]. With out [sic] thinking I activated my lights and sirens, I was only 5 blocks away. Another officer and I arrived on scene at the same time. I quickly ran into the danger not thinking of anything but the innocents inside that were in danger. As I was walking through the building checking for the danger I noticed a sweet beautiful baby boy laying on the floor hurt and it was bad. I quickly jumped into action “Schylur you have to save this baby” as I sat there holding him treating him with the first aid I knew. I did my best [sic] I tried my best [sic] the medics finnaly [sic] got there after what seamed [sic] forever. I am sorry my sweet angel I’m sorry that the evil In the world found you. You will always be with me. To his parents I am so sorry that this has happened. Royta Giles Jr you fly high dude. For all those that think us cops don’t have a heart you are wrong I am devastated, crushed.”