ALEA reminds drivers to stay safe this holiday weekend

Ala. (WAFF) - ALEA troopers are reminding drivers to stay safe on the road this holiday weekend.
They say you need to wear your seat belt, drive the speed limit and never get behind the wheel if you’re under the influence.
“When you get inside your vehicle, just make sure your mind is clear. It needs to be focused on driving,” says Benjamin “Michael” Carswell, an ALEA senior trooper. “Make sure that you check your tires, your gas level, everything so your vehicle’s operating properly. When you’re driving down the roadway just ensure the safety for everyone to include yourself.”
You can call state troopers if you spot a dangerous driver, or even if your car breaks down and you need help.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.