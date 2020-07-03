Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many cities across the Tennessee Valley have canceled 4th of July events due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a number of cities and festivals plan to launch fireworks on Saturday night. Many of these events feature additional measures to follow suggested social distancing guidelines, however, you should contact event organizers beforehand if you have questions regarding presentations.
- Athens: A fireworks show will happen in Athens Stadium at 8:30PM. Spectators are asked to park by 8PM and stay inside their cars. Music for the show will be broadcast on 105.1 FM.
- Cherokee: Fireworks at 9:30PM at the city’s Main Street stage area. Spectators asked to watch show from vehicle.
- Henagar: Fireworks scheduled for 9PM following the Potato Festival.
- Huntsville: MidCity is hosting an Independence Day Celebration starting at 3PM. Fireworks will begin at 10:30PM.
- Madison: The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host a fireworks show at the end of a ‘Fourth of July Patriotic Extravaganza'. Gates open at 4PM. Fireworks will happen at 9PM. This is a ticketed event.
- Scottsboro: Fireworks at Goose Pond Colony Resort at 9PM. Spectators asked to watch from vehicle or boat.
