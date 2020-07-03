Where to get tested for COVID-19 over the July 4th weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are you looking for a COVID-19 testing location open on Saturday or Sunday?
SATURDAY ONLY
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
- CarePlus (Albertville)
- Main Street Family Care (Arab)
- American Family Care Clinic: Athens, Decatur, Huntsville, Madison , Owens Cross Roads
- Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care: Decatur, Florence, Huntsville, Madison, Muscle Shoals
- Med Plus (Florence)
- Urgent Care for Children (Madison)
See the interactive map below for a full listing of testing sites around the state. Click on the ‘test sites’ tab in the bottom corner.
