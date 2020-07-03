Wetumpka picked for new HGTV series ‘Home Town Takeover’

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - After reviewing nearly half a million photos and videos, a national home and gardening network has settled on its next project: Wetumpka.
The city in Elmore County found out Thursday morning that it’s been selected for the new HGTV series “Home Town Takeover,” which goes beyond a simple home renovation. This reno is for the entire town!
Wetumpka was picked after a months-long nationwide search for a small town for Ben and Erin Napier to take over and make over, according to the network.
“Wetumpka was selected from among no less than half a million photo and video submissions representing more than 2,600 towns across the U.S,” HGTV explained as part of the selection reveal. “It’s one gem of a classic, small Southern town, but one not without its share of challenges and a need for some structural and aesthetic enhancements.”
The Napiers made the announcement Thursday morning on NBC’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, talking about the struggles it, and most other small towns are going through including major roads that divert traffic away, a loss of many of its young residents, and in Wetumpka’s case the 2019 tornado.
“The thing that really mattered the most,” Erin explained, “is that they have so much community spirit.”
“Home Town Takeover” is a six-part docu-series that will premiere on HGTV in 2021. Viewers can get a preview in a new HGTV special, “Home Town: A Small Town Salute,” Thursday night at 7 p.m. on HGTV.
Producers of the new HGTV show say the Napiers are taking on “perhaps HGTV’s single biggest renovation undertaking ever.” With a team of renovation pros, the couple will “breathe new life into another small town – the entire town.” That includes some homes, some businesses, and even some unique historic treasures.
“Ben and I often speak about our love of small town living and what that lifestyle means to the people who live in one,” Erin explained. “The people of Wetumpka know they have a small town that’s worth saving, and now the world will see why this tight-knit community deserves a fresh start.”
This isn’t the first time the bright lights have flickered on for Wetumpka. Hollywood producers previously came to town for Tim Burton’s 2003 movie “Big Fish” starring the likes of Ewan McGregor, Danny DeVito and others.
It has also been featured in “The Rosa Parks Story” as well as “The Grass Harp.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.