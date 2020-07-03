States, cities with Alabama on travel advisory lists

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - States and major cities around the country are getting serious about travel advisory lists.
See below for advisories that currently contain Alabama:
- Connecticut - click here for more details
- Kansas - click here for more details
- New Jersey - click here for more details
- New York - click here for more details
- City of Chicago - click here for more details
WAFF will update this story if other states or cities add Alabama to travel advisories.
