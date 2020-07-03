Four victims in a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE from Hoover PD:
This afternoon at 3:18 p.m., the Hoover 911 Center received multiple calls of shots fired inside the Riverchase Galleria near the food court. Officers, detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene and are beginning the process of interviewing victims and witnesses and collecting evidence.
We don’t know at this point what led to the shooting or how many gunmen were involved. We can confirm that there are at least four victims who have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The mall has been evacuated and the scene is secure. The media is being asked to stage in the parking lot of the old Sears building. Updates will be given as more information becomes available.
A witness said her friend told her a man was shooting and he said, “clear this out!” during the shooting.
Another witness was trying on clothes in a dressing room when she said she heard shots.
We spoke with a woman who was working at the Galleria when she heard shots.
Several police officers and ambulances were at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover Friday afternoon.
Hoover police say there are unknown injuries at this time. The exact location is unknown.
One witness said there are a lot of people outside in the parking areas, but everyone is “fairly calm.”
This is a developing situation, and we will update this story as soon as we get more information.
