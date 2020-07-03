No time off for coronavirus during the holiday weekend

You are encouraged to pack your gloves, mask and sanitizer. When pumping gas, don’t grab the gas handle with your bare hand, either use a plastic bag or gloves. When at a rest-stop use your foot to flush the toilet and consider using a paper towel when using the faucet handles. You may be tempted to travel with friends, but it is encouraged to travel with only the people you live with. Many people aren’t comfortable flying this holiday, so expect the roads to be busy.