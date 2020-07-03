No time off for coronavirus during the holiday weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Despite rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, there's no hitting the brakes for Fourth of July travel this year.
AAA predicts 700-million Americans will take road trips this weekend.
Alabamians are choosing to visit more outdoor destinations this year to places like the beach, lakes, or state parks.
If you’re headed out, AAA Alabama has a few housekeeping items to keep in mind.
You are encouraged to pack your gloves, mask and sanitizer. When pumping gas, don’t grab the gas handle with your bare hand, either use a plastic bag or gloves. When at a rest-stop use your foot to flush the toilet and consider using a paper towel when using the faucet handles. You may be tempted to travel with friends, but it is encouraged to travel with only the people you live with. Many people aren’t comfortable flying this holiday, so expect the roads to be busy.
“You are going to find a lot of traffic out there, don’t be fooled into thinking it will be an easy drive,” said Clay Ingram with AAA. “If you are headed to the lake or beach it will still be pretty busy. It is going to feel like a holiday weekend, for sure.”
The state average for gas is $1.88 per gallon. That’s about 40 cents a gallon less than it was this time last year.
Even though this weekend is a busy one summer trips are expected to decline throughout the country for the first time in 11 years.
