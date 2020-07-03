Mostly clear skies for our Friday afternoon

We started off dry for our Friday morning, now shifting into the noon hour we do see a little more cloud coverage, but remaining dry.
Quickly climbing into the 80s and into the 90s for our daytime high. Partly sunny skies with some cloud build-up later in the evening. Little chance at storms this afternoon, but scattered chances of rain stick with us for today Saturday and Sunday.
Hot and muggy the weekend, with highs reaching into the 90s. For America’s birthday, we can expect mostly sunny skies, with a few clouds passing over, but increasing headed into the evening hours.
Sunday is our best chance at some rain and thunder. Looking ahead into next week, we dip back into the upper 80s with more rain and storms moving in. We will get a break in rain mid-week, but more rain returns to the Tennessee Valley closing out your workweek.
