Huntsville man raises money for police tribute billboards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is planning to create a tribute to police officers with help from community donations.
Aaron Anderson wants to give law enforcement a sign of appreciation.
”I really felt like deep down inside, and I was praying about it, I was trying to figure out what we could do to show them support because I don’t envy that position at all because they have to show up to work and have to face a lot of hate,” said Anderson.
He is partnering with a local advertising company to put up billboards across Madison County.
The billboards will read:
“To all law enforcement officers of Madison County. Thank you for your service. Sincerely, your community.”
“We are going to get this off the ground and it’s going to be a great thing. Our officers for sure I salute them and I appreciate every one of you guys out there having to deal with this and still showing up to work..”
To meet the costs of these billboards, Anderson created a GoFundMe page asking for $10,000. So far they have raised enough for two, which will be around the Governor’s Drive overpass.
Anderson also said not all of the response has been positive.
“I feel like at this point I probably received a little bit more negative than I have positive. I have had huge support of people liking on Facebook. I have had some messages and interactions. But there is also a lot of hate.”
“I have always said if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have the freedom that we have. So this really goes out to them and if are a community member I really encourage you to donate if you can. We are all a community and we are all in this together.”
WAFF did reach out to the NAACP due the group’s involvement regarding discussions on police transparency and reform.
The president of Huntsville-Madison County chapter said his group supports everyone’s freedom of speech. He added he wants the community to be aware that his group is not in favor of defunding police, but rather, is seeking increased accountability.
