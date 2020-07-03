Huntsville High School graduation attendee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Huntsville High School released details of a positive COVID-19 test following their graduation activities.
The district informed families that anyone who was at Huntsville High’s graduation exercises on June 26 may have been exposed to COVID-19 through contact with this individual.
While the district is not at liberty to disclose information about the individual in order to protect their privacy, HCS is encouraging those in attendance at both ceremonies to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms through July 10, 2020.
Symptoms include the following:
- Fever
- Cough
- Body aches
- Shortness of breath
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Sore throat
The district encourages the practice of social distancing, frequent hand washing, and respiratory etiquette for coughs and sneezes.
