Hot holiday weekend, scattered showers possible Sunday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A dry start to our Friday morning. Starting off in the lower 70s, but quickly climbing into the 80s heading into the noon hour.
Partly sunny skies for our day ahead. Little chance at storms this afternoon, but that will increase heading into the holiday weekend. Hot and muggy for Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching into the 90s.
For Independence Day expect mostly sunny skies, with a few clouds passing over. An increased chance at showers headed into the evening, but scattered in nature. Sunday is our best bet at some rain and thunder. Looking ahead into next week, we dip back into the 80s and more rain and storms move into the forecast.
We will get a break in rain mid-week, but more rain returns to the Tennessee Valley closing out your workweek.
