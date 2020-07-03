Henagar hosts 38th Annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival Saturday

HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of people will visit Henagar this weekend for the 38th Annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival.
The free festival is a way to celebrate the area’s agricultural diversity involving loads of potatoes. Due to the pandemic, you should expect to see some changes in place this year.
“As far as our vendor spots, we only accepted half of the vendors this year so we can put extra space between the food vendors and arts and crafts vendors,” said Henagar Mayor Lee Davis. “We usually have a little over 100 of those and we cut it down to about 50.”
Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the park.
Masks are not required, but you are encouraged to wear them and maintain a safe social distance.
The Potato Festival happens Saturday at Henagar City Park from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.