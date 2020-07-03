Fourth of July mainly dry but HOT!

Very isolated rain will be possible through sunset tonight with mostly clear skies this evening, lows will fall into the middle 70s.
Fourth of July Saturday looks to be very hot with mostly sunny skies and temps making it into the lower 90s, with the humidity the heat index will be pushing 100°. Please drink plenty of water and practice heat safety. Very isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will develop into Saturday afternoon and early evening, expect a 30 to 45 minute delay in any outside activities and watch for lightning.
Sunday will also be very hot with highs staying in the 90s, more widely scattered rain and storms will pop-up into the afternoon.
Next week will be slightly cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s, scattered rain and storms will start the week on Monday and Tuesday.
