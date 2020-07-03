DeKalb County Schools superintendent announces school start details

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in DeKalb County now have instructions for the start of school in August.
DeKalb County Schools superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett announced details on Friday regarding the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Students will have the option to return to the classroom or apply to the school system’s virtual academy.
All students from 3rd grade through 12th grade will be provided with Chromebooks that can be used to complete assignments from home.
You can review the full presentation on a Google document provided by the school system.
Additionally, students will report to school in small groups during the first four days of school. The staggered start will be grouped based on last names of students. The schedule is as follows:
- August 10 - All students with a last name beginning with A-G will come to campus.
- August 11 - All students with a last name beginning with H-M will come to campus.
- August 12 - All students with a last name beginning with N-S will come to campus.
- August 13 - All students with a last name beginning with T-Z will come to campus.
- August 14 - All students will come to campus.
A release from the school system states, “in the event a school or multiple schools transition to remote learning, students will use Chromebooks to receive instruction from classroom teachers.”
