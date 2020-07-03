Danville high school football coach tests positive for Covid-19

Danville head football coach Shannon McGregory. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 3, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 10:08 AM

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football workouts have been put on hold at Danville high school following a positive Covid-19 test from head football coach Shannon McGregory.

The new Covid-19 case, reported by The Decatur Daily, was confirmed on Thursday.

The school posted on its Facebook page that football workouts would be suspended until Monday, July 20.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is currently reporting 305 Covid-19 cases in Morgan County within the last two weeks.

