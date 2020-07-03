Danville high school football coach tests positive for Covid-19

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football workouts have been put on hold at Danville high school following a positive Covid-19 test from head football coach Shannon McGregory.
The new Covid-19 case, reported by The Decatur Daily, was confirmed on Thursday.
The school posted on its Facebook page that football workouts would be suspended until Monday, July 20.
You can read the full story right now on the Decatur Daily’s website.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is currently reporting 305 Covid-19 cases in Morgan County within the last two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.