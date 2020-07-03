ADOL opens 300 appointments a day to meet in-person

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Labor is now offering appointments to meet face-to-face to work through unemployment concerns.
You must make an appointment online.
We are still working to learn if meeting face-to-face will be a possibility in North Alabama. Right now, you are still required to make the trip to Montgomery to get your questions sorted out in person.
There will be 300 appointments available each day.
Registration will open Friday at 5 p.m. for the following week. Appointments will be scheduled in four time slots: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Even if you make an appointment, you may still have to wait to speak directly with someone. You are encouraged to bring things like chairs and snacks for your wait time. The department does not guarantee an in-person interview will resolve issues or guarantee payment.
“At this point, we’re working with a lot of details,” said spokeswoman for the department Kelly Betts. “Some numbers were transposed. Some routing numbers. Names were misspelled. Direct deposit issues. Smaller issues like that. They’re also some separation issues that have to be adjudicated legally.”
Do not register for an appointment if you have been sick within the last 14 days. Masks are mandatory and temperatures will be taken before entering the building.
