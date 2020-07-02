U.S. Supreme Court blocks curbside voting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked an order that would allow curbside voting in the July 14 primary runoff.
This comes after a lower court ruled the state could not stop counties from choosing to offer curbside voting in mid-June.
“We are pleased that the Supreme Court acted quickly to grant the State’s emergency stay request so that Alabama’s absentee voting laws remains in effect for the upcoming July 15, 2020 run-off election,” said Attorney General Marshall said. “Alabama is again able to enforce laws that help ensure the fairness and integrity of our elections.”
Secretary of State John Merrill supports the decision to block curbside voting, saying it’s not lawful.
“There is no definition for and no provision for curbside voting in the Alabama constitution or the code of Alabama,” said Merrill.
Curbside voting is typically an option for disabled voters who cannot enter the polls.
“We are going to continue to do everything we can to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” said Merrill.
Merrill recommends absentee voting if a person cannot physically go to a poll.
“More than 31,000 Alabamians have made applications for absentee ballots since March of 2020,” said Merrill.
He added that he does not believe Alabama will see lines like there were in Georgia earlier this year.
“People that are interested in going to the store, church, the community center, or weight rooms, don’t have a hard time getting out, so people who want to vote in person will be able to vote in person,” said Merrill.
