U.S Army parachute team makes special jump to honor healthcare workers

Ala. (WAFF) - If you find yourself near a North Alabama hospital today, be sure to look to the sky!
The U.S. Army’s Black Dagger parachute team will be carrying out special parachute landings at Athens-Limestone, Decatur-Morgan and Madison Hospitals to honor our nation’s healthcare workers.
“We’re getting out, helping the community, letting the healthcare community know we appreciate them by jumping into these little hospitals,” says Black Dagger Christopher Wilkerson. “It gives them a break for a minute, and lets them see they are thought about. And it gets us in the communities, and it’s a good recruiting tool. So it’s a win-win for everybody.”
Athens-Limestone Hospital’s jump will be today at 10:00 a.m.
Decatur-Morgan Hospital’s jump will be today at 1:00 p.m.
Madison Hospital’s jump will be today at 4:00 p.m.
