Tuberville campaign asks for help fixing bus that burned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calling it a “pivotal piece of our campaign,” one of Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidates is asking for financial help to restore his burned out bus.
Tommy Tuberville’s campaign sent out the request Thursday morning, the day after the vehicle caught fire along a northeast Alabama road.
The campaign called the fire part of a “mechanical issue” but the exact cause of the blaze has not been confirmed.
A spokesman for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the driver escaped uninjured and was the only person inside at the time. Tuberville was not aboard.
“As we look forward toward November, we have to get it fixed,” the campaign said.
Tuberville, a football coach turned Republican Senate candidate, is battling former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the GOP primary as he seeks to reclaim his old seat.
The primary runoff election is set for July 14.
