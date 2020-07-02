Sunny and hot for our Thursday afternoon

Happy Thursday!
We are in store for some more sunshine this afternoon and overall better weather than earlier in the week. Near 90 today with a heat index showing even warmer. Little chance of rain as we move through the day, and we are staying clear of any through the weekend. There are a few stray chances, but the majority of the Tennessee Valley will see sunshine.
Tonight we cool off to our low of 70 with calm northern winds. Tomorrow we heat back up into the 90s and stick with them for the weekend.
Expect Saturday and Sunday to be hot and humid under mostly sunny skies.
The extended forecast is showing rain rolling back in as soon as Monday and sticking around through most of next week.
