Shoals business owner under fire after Facebook post

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Shoals business owner is the target of outrage.
Several viewers reached out with complaints about social media posts made by the owner of Santa Land in Rogersville.
We took those complaints to that owner - and he says it’s all a joke.
“Any of my Rogersville peeps know if the protest is still on for Saturday? I’m thinking of trying to get Kentucky Fried Chicken or Popeyes to cater the event.”
That's what was posted on Facebook by Shane Dabbs, owner of Santa Land in Rogersville.
Dabbs was talking about one of the many protests against a confederate monument in Florence.
Now his business is drawing heavy criticism because of his remarks.
“I joke. If you get it then laugh with me. If you don’t and you see it another way, you’re the problem,” said Dabbs.
Like so many others, Keturah Pruitt was not a fan of the comment Dabbs made.
“That joke was meant to be racist and I feel like it is a joke to him because the problems are a joke to him. Treating people socially unjust, just all of it is a joke to him. Hatred is a joke to him and his joke isn’t funny,” said Pruitt.
She is calling for others to boycott his business.
“Everyone out there that does not agree with that kind of hatred, that doesn’t want their children to grow up in a world full of hatred like this, that we start here with Shane Dabbs. We start here. We shut down that business by not supporting him,” said Pruitt.
Dabbs says the comments were not intended to be racist and that he has no apologies.
“You’re not allowed to have an opposing opinion anymore. You’re deemed a racist if you don’t agree,” said Dabbs
Katorah Pruitt though hopes people will have a change of heart.
“I don’t know what to say about the people who aren’t tired of it besides I just pray that your heart will change and I pray that you will stop supporting someone who is so awful,” said Pruitt.
Santa Land is a seasonal business so it's not open right now.
Dabbs also owns some other businesses in the Rogersville area.
