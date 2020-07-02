Problems with unemployment claims continue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest unemployment numbers show 18,340 claims, down slightly by three hundred. Still an old problem persists. People have still having trouble getting through to the ADOL to get their unemployment checks.
ADOL has about 300 people to assist with unemployment claims during these tough times, unfortunately they are getting about 200,000 calls a day.
Vontessa Harris is mother of three children in Birmingham. She lost a job at the beginning of May with an auto retailer. She has filed unemployment claims every Sunday for eight weeks. Harris said she should be getting the maximum of $875 a week but...no check. She has been trying to get on the department’s claim tracker for assistance.
“I stay up at night trying to get through the chat line they have on the tracker. I can’t get through. I stayed up until two in the morning last night trying to get through,” Harris said.
Sundie Driver of Chilton County, lost her job at a restaurant. She is now going to school and has been told that she is due an extension on unemployment benefits but she can't get in touch with anyone to get the extension.
“I have emailed them three or four times. I have tried to call them. I even went to Alabaster. I have sent email after email. I have sent an email to the head of the unemployment office,” Driver said.
The department of labor is still advising people to continue to call, leave a voicemail and someone is supposed to get back to them in three to five days.
Meanwhile the women continue to struggle financially. “Our utilities are safe right now because of the pandemic they don’t get shut off, but what about rent?” Harris said.
“I haven’t received a check. I haven’t received anything. Nothing. I got the stimulus check and lived off of that for a few months. Without my family I would have never had made it,” Driver said.
Other options include going to a local career center. There is supposed to be one person there to help people with unemployment problems. The state office will have a new location for next week in Montgomery that people can go to also for help in person.
