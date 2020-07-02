Police say car burglaries, thefts are up in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Car thefts and burglaries are up this year in Florence. Now, police want you to pick up new habits before going to bed.
Investigators say they have been tracking an increase in car burglaries and thefts over the past six months.
The 9 p.m. routine is a social media campaign officers hope will catch your attention.
The phrase serves as a reminder to take one final check to remove valuables from your car before you go to bed. Officers say you should also use the time to lock windows, doors and turn on outside lights.
Capt. Ira Davis has a name for crimes that are committed when a lock is left open: crimes of convenience.
Thieves are just waiting for you to make a mistake.
In short, police want to make sure you don’t become an easy victim. Remember to lock it so you don’t lose it.
