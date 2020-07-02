Partnership to offer free COVID-19 testing for Madison County’s underserved communities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University, Huntsville Hospital and Toyota are teaming up to offer free testing for underserved communities in Madison County.
The mobile medical clinic program will launch later this year. It will have the capacity to test up to 50 people per day for COVID-19 while deployed at neighborhood locations, serving walk-in patients.
To make this happen, AAMU allocated $100,000 of its Toyota funding to Huntsville Hospital Foundation to support the cause. The university says Huntsville Hospital stepped in to offer clinical services and training for AAMU students in the field.
The mobile medical clinic, comprised of two mobile units, will work collaboratively with the city of Huntsville’s COVID-19 response plan and goals to increase local testing options that do not require doctor’s orders.
AAMU says in the future, the unit will have the capacity to provide preventative care and health screening services.
For more information on the launch and how to schedule, visit Huntsville Hospital’s mobile medical unit website.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.