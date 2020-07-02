New commander sworn in for Army Material Command

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Army Material Command congratulated a familiar face during a change of command ceremony Thursday morning.
Gen. Ed Daly, formerly a lieutenant general, was promoted to a four-star general.
He replaces Gen. Gus Perna.
Perna was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the chief operating officer for the government’s effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine.
Daly thanked Perna for the path he paved that he hopes to continue.
“You are an absolute inspirational leader. We’re so proud to serve under you. You’re a visionary and you have chartered the course of the United States Army over the next several years. And we understand it. We’re all in. Thanks so much for that” Daly said.
Daly previously served as the Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general.
He’s the 20th commanding general of Army Material Command.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.