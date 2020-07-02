Man arrested after Huntsville police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A police chase ended around Gilbreath Road right off Memorial Parkway Thursday evening.
Police say it started near a hotel at the Parkway and Arcadia. Officers say they tried to stop the vehicle for an improper turn and a slow-speed pursuit ensued and traveled east of this location then back to the Parkway.
Police laid spike strips on the Parkway while the pursuit was northbound and the driver swerved at the officer, almost hitting him and trying to avoid the spike strips, according to police.
Speeds reached 60-80 mph before ending on the Parkway near Gilbreath Road.
Police say they found methamphetamine and needles in the car. James Allen Hilliard into custody pending drug charges and possibly other charges for narrowly missing the officer.
