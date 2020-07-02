Madison County detention officer tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that a detention officer tested positive for COVID-19.
The officer will remain on self-isolation until the officer can safely return to work per CDC guidelines.
The sheriff’s office says they have worked very closely with its contracted medical provider, Southern Health Partners, to ensure that all precautions are being taken concerning the affected employee’s contact with the inmates prior to the positive test result.
The sheriff’s office says as of today, they have not received any positive COVID-19 test results concerning any inmate housed in the Madison County Detention Facility.
The Madison County Jail is maintaining multiple steps to reduce the chances of COVID in the jail. Some of those steps include having an in-depth medical screening process for all inmates entering the facility, dedicated housing units for a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all inmates entering the jail, a 24/7 medical unit operated by Southern Health Partners to evaluate and treat anyone with potential symptoms, implementing mandatory mask policy for all employees to protect the inmates, constant cleaning and sanitizing of all areas of the jail; especially common and high traffic areas. In addition, the jail has designated areas to isolate anyone who presents flu or COVID-like symptoms, and their health care provider has tests kits available if needed.
“We take the health and safety of our inmates and employees very seriously. To date our efforts to reduce exposure to COVID are working because we have not had an inmate test positive. However, we continue to evaluate our processes daily to make sure we are doing our part to protect everyone in our facility,” said Sheriff Kevin Turner.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.