Madison County detention officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Madison County Jail is maintaining multiple steps to reduce the chances of COVID in the jail. Some of those steps include having an in-depth medical screening process for all inmates entering the facility, dedicated housing units for a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all inmates entering the jail, a 24/7 medical unit operated by Southern Health Partners to evaluate and treat anyone with potential symptoms, implementing mandatory mask policy for all employees to protect the inmates, constant cleaning and sanitizing of all areas of the jail; especially common and high traffic areas. In addition, the jail has designated areas to isolate anyone who presents flu or COVID-like symptoms, and their health care provider has tests kits available if needed.